Toggle navigation
105.9 KGBX - The Best Variety of the '80s, '90s and Today
105.9 KGBX - The Best Variety of the '80s, '90s and Today
On-Air
Kevin & Liz
Liz
Cindy
Matt
Delilah
Photos
KGBX Women's Show
Boobapalooza
Movie Star Hunks
All Photos
Music
iHeartRadio
Recently Played
Concerts
Connect
Events/Concert Calendar
Career Info
Website Recruitment Alert
iHeartRadio
Contests
Win Tickets to See Journey!
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries from Bon Bon's Candy House!
Win Tickets to See Chicago!
Win a Pair of Tickets to See REO Speedwagon!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Join Us At The 19th Annual KGBX Women's Show!
Famous Inventions By African Americans
15 Bands With Siblings
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
WIN FREE MOVIE TICKETS!
Tell KEVIN & LIZ What Has You Feeling Good!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 6pm
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
Priest Arrested on Drug, Child Pornography Charges
A Most Macabre Art Form on This Man's Back
Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
x
See Full Playlist
105.9 KGBX
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 105.9 KGBX to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.