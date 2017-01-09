Toggle navigation
105.9 KGBX - The Best Variety of the '80s, '90s and Today
105.9 KGBX - The Best Variety of the '80s, '90s and Today
On-Air
Kevin & Liz
Liz
Cindy
Matt
Delilah
Photos
KGBX Women's Show
Boobapalooza
Movie Star Hunks
All Photos
Music
iHeartRadio
Recently Played
Concerts
Connect
Events/Concert Calendar
Contact Us
Career Info
Website Recruitment Alert
Join Email Club
iHeartRadio
Contests
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Win Tickets to See The Beach Boys & The Temptations!
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
WIN MOVIE TICKETS!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Join Us At The 19th Annual KGBX Women's Show!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
WIN FREE MOVIE TICKETS!
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2016
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
GALLERY: Foods That Make You Look Younger
Win Tix to see The Beach Boys & The Temptations!
Tell KEVIN & LIZ What Has You Feeling Good!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 3pm
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Storm Takes Out Famous Calif. 'Tunnel Tree'
Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessels
How to Help the Chicago Facebook Live Torture and Kidnap Victim
UPDATE: Journalist Apologizes For Saying 'Hidden Fences' To Pharrell At...
Ed Sheeran Got A Speeding Ticket After Singing About 'Driving At 90' In New Song
The Golden Globes After Parties
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
Twitter Thinks Emma Watson's 'Beauty And The Beast' Doll Looks Like Justin...
No Bath for Daisy [video]
Trump Dumps Inaugural Announcer at the Mic for 60 Years
Low Budget Pet Rescue Ad Goes Viral [video]
x
See Full Playlist
105.9 KGBX
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 105.9 KGBX to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.